Mission Board leader Minh Ha Nguyen dies on Carolina beach trip: 'There will be no replacing him'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Minh Ha Nguyen, 57, of Richmond, died Monday, July 15, in Surf City, North Carolina, according to city officials.

Emergency crews were called to Beach Access #3 (1820 N Shore Drive) at about 11:26 a.m. to help a swimmer in distress.

"When Ocean Rescue personnel arrived, they found bystanders attending to a victim in the water. The bystanders had already started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Rescue personnel started a medical assessment and continued with CPR efforts," the statement from a Surf City spokesperson said. "Pender EMS and Fire and the Surf City Fire Department administered advanced life support. The victim did not survive."

Nguyen was a fixture in the community serving on the International Mission Board (IMB) for nearly 25 years..

International Mission Board Minh Ha Nguyen

“Minh Ha was an incredibly gifted colleague who served for 24 years in key roles with the IMB to support our work and workers around the world. He helped shape our stewardship strategies and our efforts to evangelize the largest cities in the world, but also served our SBC family in ethnic ministry in the U.S. We rejoice in his eternal reward even as we grieve with his family, with hope," IMB president Dr. Paul Chitwood said.

Nguyen also served the larger Southern Baptist denomination as president of the Ethnic Research Network’s Core Team.

"There will be no replacing him,” First Southern Baptist Church in Anaheim, Calif. pastor Victor Chayasirisobhon wrote in the Baptist Press. "Let us pray for his family, his friends, and his church as they navigate this sad time. Life is short, heaven is eternal, so let’s continue to serve God together until the day we are together forever."

The International Mission Board shared a video of Nguyen's testimony to allow others to learn more about the man they lost.

