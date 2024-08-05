Some of Richmond's best jazz musicians are jamming to fight ALS

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Mingus Awareness Project will descend on Richmond this weekend. The concert series featuring some of Richmond's most accomplished jazz musicians and raises money for the ALS Association. Renowned jazz bassist Charles Mingus died from the effects of ALS in 1979 at age 56.

Scroll down to see the lineup for this year's Mingus Awareness Project shows.

Friday, August 9, 2024

7:30 p.m.

The Basement

300 E. Broad St.

Richmond, VA 23219

Brian Jones Trio

Brian Jones -- drums

Daniel Clarke -- piano

Randall Pharr -- bass

& special guests

tickets: $20 advance / $30 day of

Saturday, August 10

6 p.m.

Ember Music Hall

309 E. Broad St.​Richmond, VA 23219​

1st Set: No BS! Brass

Taylor Barnett -- trumpet

Charlie Frise -- trumpet

Sam Koff -- trumpet

Nick Skinner -- trumpet

Reggie Pace -- trombone

Bryan Hooten -- trombone

John Hulley -- trombone

Dillard Watt -- trombone

David Hood -- saxophone

Stefan Demetriadis -- tuba

Lance Koehler -- drums

Sam Reed -- vocals

2nd Set: Michael Hawkinsand the Brotherhood

Dr. Weldon Hill -- piano

James "Saxmo" Gates Jr. -- alto saxophone

Michael Hawkins -- bass

Jonah David -- drums

tickets: $20 advance / $30 day of

Sunday, August 11, 2024

7:30 p.m.

Firehouse Theatre

1609 W. Broad St.​Richmond, VA 23220

​1st Set: Charles Owens Quartet

Charles Owens -- saxophone and piano

Randall Pharr -- bass

Karl Tietze -- drums

​2nd Set: Toby Whitaker Ensemble

Jason Scott -- alto saxophone

John Lilley -- tenor saxophone

JC Kuhl -- baritone saxophone

Bob Miller -- trumpet

Toby Whitaker -- trombone/arranger

Randall Pharr -- bass

Brian Jones -- drums

Will Roman -- percussion

tickets: $30 advance / $40 day of



Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.