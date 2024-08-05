Watch Now
Some of Richmond's best jazz musicians are jamming to fight ALS

Mingus Awareness Project
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Mingus Awareness Project will descend on Richmond this weekend. The concert series featuring some of Richmond's most accomplished jazz musicians and raises money for the ALS Association. Renowned jazz bassist Charles Mingus died from the effects of ALS in 1979 at age 56.

Scroll down to see the lineup for this year's Mingus Awareness Project shows.

Friday, August 9, 2024
7:30 p.m.
The Basement
300 E. Broad St.
Richmond, VA 23219

Brian Jones Trio
Brian Jones -- drums
Daniel Clarke -- piano
Randall Pharr -- bass
& special guests
tickets: $20 advance / $30 day of

Saturday, August 10
6 p.m.
Ember Music Hall
309 E. Broad St.​Richmond, VA  23219​

1st Set: No BS! Brass
Taylor Barnett -- trumpet
Charlie Frise -- trumpet
Sam Koff -- trumpet
Nick Skinner -- trumpet
Reggie Pace -- trombone
Bryan Hooten -- trombone
John Hulley -- trombone
Dillard Watt -- trombone
David Hood -- saxophone
Stefan Demetriadis -- tuba
Lance Koehler -- drums
Sam Reed -- vocals

2nd Set: Michael Hawkinsand the Brotherhood
Dr. Weldon Hill -- piano
James "Saxmo" Gates Jr. -- alto saxophone
Michael Hawkins -- bass
Jonah David -- drums

tickets: $20 advance / $30 day of

Sunday, August 11, 2024
7:30 p.m.
Firehouse Theatre
1609 W. Broad St.​Richmond, VA  23220

​1st Set: Charles Owens Quartet
Charles Owens -- saxophone and piano
Randall Pharr -- bass
Karl Tietze -- drums

​2nd Set: Toby Whitaker Ensemble
Jason Scott -- alto saxophone
John Lilley -- tenor saxophone
JC Kuhl -- baritone saxophone
Bob Miller -- trumpet
Toby Whitaker -- trombone/arranger
Randall Pharr -- bass
Brian Jones -- drums
Will Roman -- percussion

tickets: $30 advance / $40 day of

