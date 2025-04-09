Wish Granted: Minecraft super fan flown to Microsoft headquarters grateful for exclusive experience

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Like many 12-year-olds, Landon Cole loves the video game Minecraft.

He's also quite the scholar, already mastering algebra in the seventh grade, and is known for his infectious laugh.

"He's just a blast. He's always happy and stays positive all the time about everything," Landon's father, Tyler Cole, said.

"I've never heard him say a mean thing about a single person ever," added his mother, Beth Cole.

Landon has maintained his positive outlook despite facing significant life challenges.

"When Landon was about five, I noticed that he just wasn't moving like other children his age," Beth said. "He's never been able to run."

Beth's concerns were confirmed by a neurologist, leading to the diagnosis of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic condition causing progressive muscle weakness.

Landon has been in a wheelchair for most of his life.

When Make-A-Wish reached out to the Coles, Landon immediately knew what he wanted: a trip to Microsoft headquarters in Seattle, the home of his favorite game, Minecraft.

"As soon as he was old enough to express a like in anything, I think he liked Minecraft," Beth said.

During the trip, Landon received a VIP tour, complete with his name in lights, treats, and an exclusive lunch with the game developers.

"We are so blessed that they did some of the stuff he asked for, which are extremely rare opportunities," Tyler said. Beth added, "There was one building they shut down for the entire day just for Landon’s visit."

Landon played in a private Minecraft world, exclusive to the game's creators, and was showered with gifts, including his first Xbox game system and a unique 3D-printed controller designed just for him.

"A one-of-a-kind controller that had my name on it, and it had a design that they never sell on Minecraft controllers," Landon said. "It just feels too special to use it to play a game."

One highlight of the trip was visiting an anechoic chamber, a room designed to eliminate all echoes.

Accessing the room required climbing a flight of stairs, so Landon’s guides carried his wheelchair all the way up.

"It's always something he can't do, but for once, he got to do something no one else could," his dad said.

"Make-A-Wish is very special to me, and I feel like it could be special to many other kids like me," Landon said. "You get one wish in the whole entire world, and they make it happen. No matter what it is, you can do whatever you want."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.