First-ever Mimosa Fest RVA will be 'boozy, bougie, brunchy day party,' event's founder says

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — This weekend's first-ever Mimosa Fest RVA at an event space in Innsbrook promises to be a "boozy, bougie, brunchy day party," according to the event's founder.

"It's a celebration of all of my favorite things," Necoya Tyson with All About You Event Management & Lightsey Event Solutions said. "So all things music, all things mimosas, all things community."

Tyson started Mimosa Fest in Austin, Texas, in 2022. But it did not take long for her to set her sights on Richmond as the next location.

"It's a place that's in between where a lot of my friends and family live, which is in North Carolina," Tyson explained. "And then where the rest of my friends and family are, which are in the D.C. area."

Attendees can expect a welcome mimosa, a swag bag, plenty of local vendors, a DJ and a violinist and much more.

"We will also have a lounge that we're going to set up the Bottomless Mimosa Lounge, so those who purchase the bottomless ticket will be able to go inside there, hang out, have a seat, drink their mimosas," Tyson said.

The event's founder said there are countless ways to make mimosas, which do not have to include alcohol.

"Whatever your favorite type of juice is, you can make a mimosa with that. My favorite is actually blueberry lemonade," Tyson said. "If you want a mocktail, you can do sparkling cider or you can do flavored sparkling water."

While it’s all about fun, Mimosa Fest RVA is also giving back as a portion of Sunday’s event will benefit the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Virginia.

"We chose the Veterans of Foreign Wars to be the organization that we give a donation of the proceeds to because it's Veterans Day weekend, that weekend, on that Monday," Tyson said.

Mimosa Fest RVA is Sunday, Nov. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at Atlas 42 in Innsbrook. Click here for more information.

"So 21 and up, anyone that loves mimosas, anyone that loves music, anyone that just loves to have fun with their friends," Tyson said.

