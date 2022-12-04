Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police: Trooper trapped in door as SUV topped 115 mph on I-295; driver facing slew of charges

Delaware man is facing a slew of charges, including attempted capital murder, felony hit and run and abduction
After a search, a suspect is in custody for a traffic stop that injured a police officer.
12-2-22 Suspect SUV on I295 Henrico County.png
Posted at 12:23 AM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 00:40:31-05

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- A Delaware man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly driving for three miles with a state trooper trapped in the door of his SUV along I-295 Friday afternoon.

The scene began just after 4 p.m. when a trooper tried to pull over a Mazda CX-30 going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-295 south in Henrico County near the Hanover County line, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver pulled over onto the shoulder. When the trooper walked up to the passenger side of the SUV, the driver and trooper had a brief altercation, officials said.

That is when officials said the driver sped off, which caused the passenger door to close on the trooper.

"Caught in the door, the trooper was dragged approximately 3 miles as the SUV reached speeds of up to 115 mph as it continued south on I-295," officials said.

The SUV then hit two tractor-trailers before crashing near the Creighton Road exit.

The driver, who ran from the scene, was captured near Cold Harbor Road just after 6:15 p.m.

Officials said 38-year-old Milton Lewis is facing ten charges, including attempted capital murder, felony hit and run and abduction.

The trooper, who had only scratches and bruises, and Milton suffered only minor injuries, according to officials.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone