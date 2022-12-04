Police: Trooper trapped in door as SUV topped 115 mph on I-295; driver facing slew of charges

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- A Delaware man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly driving for three miles with a state trooper trapped in the door of his SUV along I-295 Friday afternoon.

The scene began just after 4 p.m. when a trooper tried to pull over a Mazda CX-30 going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-295 south in Henrico County near the Hanover County line, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver pulled over onto the shoulder. When the trooper walked up to the passenger side of the SUV, the driver and trooper had a brief altercation, officials said.

That is when officials said the driver sped off, which caused the passenger door to close on the trooper.

"Caught in the door, the trooper was dragged approximately 3 miles as the SUV reached speeds of up to 115 mph as it continued south on I-295," officials said.

The SUV then hit two tractor-trailers before crashing near the Creighton Road exit.

The driver, who ran from the scene, was captured near Cold Harbor Road just after 6:15 p.m.

Officials said 38-year-old Milton Lewis is facing ten charges, including attempted capital murder, felony hit and run and abduction.

The trooper, who had only scratches and bruises, and Milton suffered only minor injuries, according to officials.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.