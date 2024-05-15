Infills adding 11 million-dollar homes near Patterson and Libbie in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The densification of Richmond’s Westhampton area continues with a pair of residential infills that have started taking shape and are set to add nearly a dozen new million-dollar homes near the crossroads of Libbie and Patterson avenues.

Richmond Hill Design + Build has completed the first three of 11 new homes it’s fitting into what had been two larger residential lots in the 500 block of Westview Avenue, off Patterson two blocks east of Libbie.

The three homes are the start of what it’s calling the Enclave at Westview, which will total seven homes of varying architectural styles.

A couple doors down, on the other side of an existing house that’s not included in the developments, four more homes with modern designs will make up a separate infill, to be called Cashel Modern.

