10-year-old shot 9-year-old at Henrico apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 9-year-old boy was shot inside an eastern Henrico County apartment Friday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police said officers were called to the 3600 block Millers Glenn Lane in Montrose just after 10:35 p.m. to investigate a "shooting situation."

Crime Insider sources said the 9-year-old was shot in the arm by a 10-year-old child.

The boy was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers called the incident isolated and said there was no threat to the public.

Detectives will meet with the commonwealth’s attorney to determine what charges, if any, will be filed, Crime Insider sources said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.