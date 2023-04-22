Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

10-year-old shot 9-year-old at Henrico apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Crime Insider: Boy, 9, shot in arm by 10-year-old in Henrico
Posted at 7:13 PM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 19:13:09-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 9-year-old boy was shot inside an eastern Henrico County apartment Friday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police said officers were called to the 3600 block Millers Glenn Lane in Montrose just after 10:35 p.m. to investigate a "shooting situation."

Crime Insider sources said the 9-year-old was shot in the arm by a 10-year-old child.

The boy was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers called the incident isolated and said there was no threat to the public. 

Detectives will meet with the commonwealth’s attorney to determine what charges, if any, will be filed, Crime Insider sources said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone