Virginia millennial shares journey caring for mom with Alzheimer’s: 'The reality is you're not prepared'

RICHMOND, Va. — November is National Family Caregivers Month which highlights the emotional and practical demands for family members forced into those roles.

According to a 2020 survey by the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) and AARP, more than one in five millennials care for an adult over the age of 50.

About 50 million Americans are considered non-paid caregivers for loved ones with dementia, Alzheimer’s, or any other issues that demand around-the-clock help.

Jessica Guthrie lives in Fredericksburg with her mother who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Guthrie’s mother was 66 years old and she was 26 years old when she was forced to move from Dallas back home with her mother.

She admits she was not ready for the journey she was about to embark on.

“Even if you're a millennial at this moment and your parents are not sick or aging — you yourself might be in the position of having to care for someone in the next five to 10 years. The reality is you're not prepared, you're not equipped, and you likely don't have things in order,” Guthrie explained.

Guthrie shares with the world on social media what it’s like to care for her mother.

She has amassed nearly 40,000 Instagram followers while sharing topics like “a glimpse into our morning routine” and the point of view of a full-time caregiver with a full-time job.

“When you do find yourself helping a loved one or ordering groceries or organizing appointments — call yourself a caregiver, because you are,” Guthrie explained. “The moment that you take on the title of caregiver, you open up more doors of support and community and connection.”

WTVR

Guthrie also serves on the board of LeadingAge Virginia, an association that represents the full continuum of older adult services and supports in Virginia.

President and CEO Melissa Andrews and her team lobby lawmakers and advocate to increase services for families caring for loved ones.

“If you don't have means or if you are not qualified for a subsidy, there isn't anything out there for you. The middle market or the forgotten middle are just that — they're forgotten. We need to overhaul how we finance long-term services and supports in this country,” Andrews stated.

One potential solution could be a return to adult day care centers which saw many disappear over the pandemic.

“Their reimbursement is not where we need it to be. It's about half of what it costs to run an adult day center. We need more of that so the government can come in and help with that funding. We advocate for that every year at the General Assembly,” Andrews said.

Guthrie urges you to make a plan with your family now and prepare for the inevitable. Have that tough conversation about their desires and wishes before it’s too late.

“Do you even know where your financial documents are and know your mortgage, your deed to the house — simple things that we take for granted, but will come into play especially if you start caring for someone living with dementia,” she said.

She highlights that you must prioritize your own health before you can focus on helping others.

“Being proactive around your health and your wellness will allow you to not be so caught off guard,” Guthrie said.

