Virginia military retirees raise money to 'give more to the community'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmonders who once served their country are now raising money to serve ey to help their community.

The Military Retirees Club on Sledge Street in Richmond held its annual gala fundraiser om Saturday.

WTVR

The nonprofit organization, which is made up of veterans from all branches of service, hosts several community programs, including scholarships for teens, awards for JROTC students, Toys for Tots and a suicide prevention program.

The fundraiser, which raised $80K last year, was the brainchild of Alexander Taylor Jr.

"We do this because our veterans still serve and we still lead well after we put up our uniforms," Taylor said. "[Our] ultimate goal is to raise money for our programs. We want to give more to the community and get more so I do get forward to our veterans."

FULL INTERVIEW: How military retirees are giving 'more to the community'

FULL INTERVIEW: How military retirees are giving 'more to the community'

Taylor, who served 33 years in the Army and retired as a colonel with the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps, said any retired member of the military is welcome.

"We're friends and they can help us support these programs they can donate as that money will go towards our youth. It will go towards our veterans," Taylor said.

Additionally, two-time Purple Heart recipient and Buffalo Soldier First Sgt. Retired Charles Taylor as well as the first African American superintendent of Virginia Military Institute, Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins were the honored speakers.

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels served as the event's emcee for a second year.

Proceeds from the gala benefit the group's various programs.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.