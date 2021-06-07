Watch
Military bus overturns injuring National Guard members

Prince George Police
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 16:05:23-04

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- More than a dozen Virginia National Guard Soldiers were injured when their bus overturned in Prince George County.

Ten passengers suffered minor injuries, according to Prince George Police, four passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The conditions of those taken to the hospital have not yet been released.

The crash was reported Monday, at about 9:53 a.m., along the 19000 block of James River Drive.

"Upon arrival, officers learned that a military transport bus was traveling westbound on James River Drive when it exited the right side of the roadway into the ditch line, causing the transport vehicle to overturn on its side," a Prince George County Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The military transport bus was en route to a training exercise at Fort Picket with twenty-five National Guard Members onboard."

Military bus crash 02.png

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

