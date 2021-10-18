Police: Argument leads to shooting inside West End home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man was arrested Monday for shooting another man inside a West End home.

Maxwell Hatcher Byles, 24, was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Henrico Police.

Police were called to the Milhaven Court home, off Gayton Road near Ridgefield Parkway, at about 5 a.m.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the two males resided in the home and had an argument when one male shot the other," Henrico Police Lt. Matthew Pecka wrote in an email.

A third person inside the home was not hurt, police added.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.