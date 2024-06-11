Richmond police searching for missing 9-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy.

Miles Logan was last seen leaving his home on the 3700 block of Garland Avenue at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

He was walking on foot toward Griffin Avenue wearing a gray shirt with "Gameover" written in white, turquoise and black striped boxer briefs, and orange and black Adidas sneakers.

Logan has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Logan's whereabouts, police ask you to call Major Crimes Detective P. Cho at (804) 646-3378 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!