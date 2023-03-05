Missing Chesterfield girl last seen Saturday may be wearing 2 gold necklaces, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old Chesterfield girl last seen Saturday evening.

Police said Mildred Posada Montalvo was last seen walking in the 4000 block of Meadowdale Boulevard around 7 p.m.

Chesterfield Police Mildred Posada Montalvo



Officers described the teen as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has brown hair that is dyed red and shoulder length and has brown eyes, according to police.

Officials said the girl was last seen wearing a plain black t-shirt, light-colored cargo pants and red Nikes shoes. She also wears two gold necklaces

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!