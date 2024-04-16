Her care packages are helping Black girls across Virginia embrace their mental health

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A 12-year-old girl from Chesterfield is making a big impact across Central Virginia, spending her time between school and softball practice working to make sure her peers know someone cares about them.

On Tuesday, Mila Marrero delivered 188 care packages, called "MH Boxes," to Richmond's Communities in Schools office.

Each box, handmade by Marrero, is filled with a stuffed animal, fidget toys, essential oils, and notes of affirmations.

All of them will go to Black girls struggling with their mental health.

"These boxes can just kind of help people in general, even if you're not struggling with anything, just kind of like, to get you to focus and that it's okay to feel a way beside happy or energetic," Marrero said.

Marrero started making MH Boxes when she found out Black girls her age are less likely to have access to mental health support compared to their white counterparts.

According to a study by the National Health Institute, Black women are "heavily burdened by unmet mental health needs yet underuse mental health services."

"I feel like if somebody should have access to something, then a different race should get the same access to it, and a lot of that doesn't happen," Marrero said.

Marrero has faced her own battles with mental health, saying she and her peers do not openly discuss their mental health issues.

"People can think it's embarrassing, maybe, or like, something they just don't want to talk about in front of other people."

Earlier this year, Marrero was selected as a recipient of a micro-grant from the #BlackGirlJoyChallenge, hosted by the Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium, in partnership with Grammy award-winning musician Megan Thee Stallion and her Pete and Thomas Foundation.

She received $550 to fill and distribute the boxes. She says so far, she's created and donated about 500 boxes. Each box costs about $35 to make.

Though she's used all the money from the micro-grant, she said she's looking for donations to continue the cause.

"I mean, we've helped 500 people, so if this is really helping, then why stop?" she asked.

When asked what she wants those receiving a box to feel when they open it, Marrero said, "joy, and hopefully, feeling better about themself."

Those interested in donating to MH Boxes, or are requesting boxes, can find more information here.

