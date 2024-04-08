Protective order issued against Virginia delegate surrounding accusations he called 'unequivocally false'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield County court granted the wife of Virginia Delegate Michael Jones (D - Richmond) a preliminary protective order against him.

An affidavit obtained by CBS 6 showed June Jones requested the protective order in late March.

The affidavit included a sworn statement from June Jones, which read, in part:

"This past Friday, Michael chased me into the bathroom, forcing past the door until it opened, grabbed me by the wrist (both) and would not let me go until prying a cell phone out of my hand."

It went on to say:

“He have [sic] verbally assaulted me continuously to the point of several panic attacks.”

The protective order said Del. Jones, a church pastor who previously served on Richmond City Council, should have no contact of any kind with his wife or her family, with no exceptions.

A full court hearing on the matter has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

When reached for comment, Del. Jones called the accusations “unequivocally false” and said he would have his day in court.

