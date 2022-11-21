A tourniquet saved a teen's life. This Petersburg business hopes its donation can help save more.

PETERSBURG, Va. -- It's been one week since two teens were shot in Petersburg, just minutes after getting off their school bus.

Some quick thinking from a Petersburg police officer is credited with saving the 14-year-old's life by using a tourniquet. This decision prompted Petersburg's police chief to try and find funding to put tourniquets on every officer's belt.

Wilson Rivera, the owner of Midnight Towing and Recovery, saw the story last week and felt inspired.

"I would love to see him in person and thank him personally," Rivera said about Officer Michael Majors, the Petersburg officer whose quick thinking saved the teen's life.

Rivera said he heard Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian was looking for funding to buy tourniquets for all his officers.

"Well the time it goes through to budgeting or whatnot, you know, it could take months," Rivera said.

Understanding the department's needs, Rivera and his wife ordered 100 tourniquets for the officers.

"This is something the police department needs and we have ordered it already and they will receive it next week," Rivera said.

Chief Christian said after the initial story aired, the department got numerous calls from citizens, businesses and organizations to purchase tourniquets for the department. He also got multiple calls from organizations, including VCU Health, wanting to provide training to use the tourniquets.

"We have an organization here, a business here in the city, that has offered to provide that training to us as well," Christian said.

Christian said he is grateful for the donation made by Rivera to assist the department.

"I think it's a wonderful gesture for a business to come and offer to purchase those tourniquets," Christian said.

The tourniquets are expected to be delivered to the Petersburg Police Department on November 29. The chief said then within 30 to 60 days, he hopes to have all his officers trained on how to use them.