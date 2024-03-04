Watch Now
Midlothian’s Funktastic Meads branching out into beer

BizSense
Posted at 6:31 AM, Mar 04, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Midlothian mead maker is expanding into the beer business.

Funktastic Meads is preparing to roll out its new offshoot, Funktastic Beer. The meadery, which opened about two years ago 1212 Alverser Plaza, recently received approval from Virginia ABC to serve beer it has outside contract brewers make.

Matt Carroll, who owns Funktastic with his wife Heather, opened the meadery in 2022 after leaving a career in chemistry. Mead is made from fermented honey. While Funktastic’s lineup includes traditional meads, it also makes meads with unusual ingredients such as Swedish Fish and Carolina Reaper peppers and has variations like a mead margarita and a root beer-inspired mead.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

