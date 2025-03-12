Crash, fuel leak impacts Midlothian Turnpike traffic in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed several lanes of Midlothian Turnpike, near Walmart Way, in Chesterfield, according to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

"No one was seriously hurt. HAZMAT team members are working to contain a fuel leak from the dump truck," Chesterfield County Fire and EMS posted on social media.

Police have not yet released details about the crash.

