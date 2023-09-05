Fire damages Chesterfield business near Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters are battling a large fire near Midlothian Turnpike and Research Road in Chesterfield County, according to the Chesterfield Fire Department.

The fire was located at a business near 11125 Midlothian Turnpike, Chesterfield Fire Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Harvey said.

Firefighters have not yet shared which business is on fire or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.