Midlothian pediatrician looking for frequent sufferers of migraine

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Researchers in Metro Richmond are working to find a new treatment for children and teens who suffer with migraine.

Dr. Edward Henderson is a pediatrician at Pediatric and Adolescent Health Partners located in Midlothian. He also serves as principal investigator for National Clinical Research (NCR).

One in 10 elementary age children and up to 15% of high school students experience migraines, according to Henderson’s research. A severe migraine can impact their safety and education.

Henderson said this research and treatment is important since so many juveniles go without help.

“[Migraine] is very, very common and not as easily recognized in kids. A lot of kids have a hard time sharing how they are feeling what they are experiencing and so it goes under diagnosed,” he explained.

NCR conducts clinical trials of new medications being developed by major pharmaceutical companies to treat many common health problems, according to their website.

The new trial aims to find a treatment for those that experience migraines once or more a month. Researchers are hoping to find 1,200 children between 12 and 17 years old who experience frequent migraines.

If you and your child would like to participate, go to pedatricmigrainestudy.com or call (804) 755-2300 for more information.

