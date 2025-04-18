Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Midlothian crash, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Midlothian on Thursday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The crash happened near the intersection of Genito and Watercove roads.

Firefighters from Station No. 16 heard the crash and headed to the scene where they found the motorcyclist on the ground.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

