Midlothian man killed in Western Virginia crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are now investigating a crash that killed a Midlothian man in western Virginia.

According to State Police, the crash happened Saturday at 5:00 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound.

"A 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe was illegally parked on the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver was outside the vehicle, when a 2018 Kenworth tractor trailer struck the Tahoe. The Tahoe then struck the pedestrian," State Police stated in a press release.

The pedestrian police say was also the driver of the Tahoe and was identified as Timothy James Korman a 71-year-old from Midlothian.

No charges are pending in the crash but it is still under investigation.

