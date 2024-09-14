Why this crime expert believes an early-morning Midlothian drive-by shooting 'was not an accident'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Residents in a Watermill community in Midlothian are voicing their concerns after a drive-by shooting during the early morning hours of September 7.

Six days have passed since the shooting, and there are still no answers as to who was involved.

"If I’m an officer investigating the case, I'm going to look at who was inside the residence," crime expert and former police captain Steve Neal said.

At 3:20 on a Saturday morning, Chesterfield police say the normal neighborhood quiet was paused by the crack of gunfire on the 1700 block of Rose Mill Circle.

Shots were fired into an occupied dwelling, where nobody was injured, but several rounds were found at the end of a driveway.

"When they get there they're gonna want to know what type of weapon was used - what type of rounds were fired and of course was there any video in the area or was there a witness who happened to see a car leaving the area. Clearly trying to find evidence to help make the case."

The case will center around who lives at the home’s address.

Some neighbors that CBS 6’s Jon Burkett spoke to off camera say they were loading their car for a trip shortly after the shots were fired and the drive-by has left them with an uneasy feeling.

Neal believes it wasn't a random attack.

"Typically when you have a drive-by shooting - it's not an accident. It's a targeted event and someone chose that location for a particular reason."

Police are still investigating the drive-by shooting. If you have information, they ask that you call their anonymous tip line at 804-748-0660.

