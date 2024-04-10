Signs point to Whole Foods as anchor of tweaked Midlothian Depot project

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than a year after it secured zoning approval for a grocery-anchored project in Midlothian, an Atlanta-based development firm is seeking Chesterfield County’s approval to tweak the project.

SJC Ventures in recent days filed a new site plan for Midlothian Depot, which would rise on 13 acres at Midlothian Turnpike and Alverser Drive.

While a grocery store remains part of the vision, the new concept features additional non-grocery retail space. It also would nix several hundred apartments that had been planned in favor of townhomes.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.