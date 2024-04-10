Signs point to Whole Foods as anchor of tweaked Midlothian Depot project

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than a year after it secured zoning approval for a grocery-anchored project in Midlothian, an Atlanta-based development firm is seeking Chesterfield County’s approval to tweak the project.
SJC Ventures in recent days filed a new site plan for Midlothian Depot, which would rise on 13 acres at Midlothian Turnpike and Alverser Drive.
While a grocery store remains part of the vision, the new concept features additional non-grocery retail space. It also would nix several hundred apartments that had been planned in favor of townhomes.
Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews