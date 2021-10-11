Midlothian Day Parade 2021 canceled due to COVID-19

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- For the second year in a row, COVID has rained on the Midlothian Day Parade.

Parade organizers have decided to cancel the 2021 parade citing the spread of COVID in the community.

"We were really looking forward to inviting the community back this year to celebrate Midlothian," Quenton Lee, Midlothian Foundation founder, said, "unfortunately the risk of COVID-19 spreading in our community is still high and we would rather everyone be safe."

Parade organizers noted the parade regularly draws more than 2,500 people to the route in "downtown" Midlothian.

The accompanying Midlothian Festival will still take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Midlothian Middle School.

