Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen owner to open new French-inspired concept in nearby 19th century building

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two years after leaving the kitchen at Quirk Hotel and striking out on his own in Midlothian, David Dunlap is readying another concept a couple miles away.

The owner of Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen is planning to open 1870, a French-inspired concept at 13310 Midlothian Turnpike.

“We’re going to go for a French-inspired steak-and-seafood house, with a heavy emphasis on French and Virginia wines,” said Dunlap.

The restaurant’s future home, Jewett-Bass Hall, is a two-story building that dates to the 19th century. The concept’s name is a reference to the year the structure was built.

Dunlap bought the 4,000-square-foot building and an adjacent parcel through an LLC for $850,000 in October.

