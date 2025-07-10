Crime Insider sources: Police believe armed robbery in Midlothian was targeted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating what they believe was a targeted armed robbery in a western Midlothian neighborhood.

Crime Insider sources say that investigators believe the incident was related to a drug transaction gone wrong, with evidence suggesting the victim and suspect knew each other.

David Walton, who works for D&J Services cutting lawns in the Water Horse Court community, witnessed the aftermath of the incident.

"There were two guys that got out and the driver got back in the car and put it in reverse and sped off backwards going down the road and the passenger came up to me and told me he'd just been robbed," Walton said.

Walton said he noticed something unusual when he arrived to work in the neighborhood and found a red sedan parked in his usual spot.

"He was asking me what should he do," Walton said. "I said, 'Well, if you were robbed, you need to call the police."

According to Walton, the victim shared details about the robbery.

"He described it as the guy who robbed him was supposedly a friend and took him to the ATM and when they got back said, 'Give me the money or I'm going to kill you,'" Walton said.

Chesterfield police responded to the scene and are continuing their investigation. Crime Insider sources indicate that since the suspect and victim likely knew each other, it may facilitate a quicker arrest.

Several residents expressed shock that an armed robbery occurred in their community, which typically sees little criminal activity.

Authorities ask anyone who may have seen the red sedan in the area to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.