Midlothian AI startup among companies in latest session of Lighthouse Labs

BizSense
Posted at 6:53 AM, Feb 09, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. --A Midlothian-based startup that allows users to build off work created by artificial intelligence chatbots will be part of the latest group to go through a long-running local accelerator program.

AI company WriteHuman, which is designed to take AI-generated text from programs such as ChatGPT and put a more human touch on the writing, is among eight companies selected to participate in the regular accelerator program operated by Lighthouse Labs, the organization announced Thursday.

WriteHuman’s entry into the Lighthouse Labs program comes several months after the company launched a subscription model for its service.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

