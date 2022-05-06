Middle school teacher named RPS Teacher of the Year: 'Everything has been so rewarding'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond middle school teacher was honored on Friday and named the 2022 RPS Teacher Of The Year.

Kiara Thompson, who teaches at Thomas C. Boushall Middle School, was selected as this year's winner.

Thompson is an eighth-grade biology teacher and has been teaching for six years.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras presented Thompson with her award. Thompson was the only RPS middle school teacher to make it to the top five finalists.

"I volunteered at a local community center where I was able to interact with elementary and middle school students and from that moment, just being able to help them and them saying to me, oh my gosh, I wish you were my teacher. It gave me that way to remember this back and I'm never gonna forget it. That right there let me know that I needed to go ahead and pursue the teaching. I have and everything else has been so rewarding. I'm just so glad that I followed my heart," Thompson said.

RPS said they are so thankful to have an educator with so much dedication, passion and love for their school district.