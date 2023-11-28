Midas Church Hill spot revving up with $1.6M Richmond property purchase

RICHMOND, Va. -- Plans for a sixth Midas of Richmond store are in full swing with the purchase of a long-dormant auto shop site in Church Hill.

The former Duke’s Auto Electric & General Repair property at the corner of East Broad and North 21st streets sold last week to an entity tied to Mark Smith, whose Midas of Richmond franchise is planning its next outpost there.

“I think it’s going to be a homerun market for us,” Smith said Monday.

The nearly half-acre site sold for $1.65 million, the price that Smith and the seller had agreed to when he put it under contract over the summer. The deal with 2018 East Broad LLC, a group of local investors including developer Zac Frederick, closed Nov. 22, according to city property records.

