Micky Dolenz has a message for Monkees fans

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly 60 years ago, four young men — Micky, Peter, Davy and Mike — sang their way into America's living rooms in a new TV show called "The Monkees."

The made-for-TV rock band eventually became a real band, causing "Monkeemania" in the late 1960s with the massive success of their show and subsequent albums.

Their catalog includes hit songs like "Daydream Believer" and "Last Train to Clarksville."

Micky Dolenz, drummer, lead vocalist and last surviving member of the band, is bringing his "Stories and Songs" tour to the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell later this month.

"I always do all the hit songs in their entirety. All the big Monkees hits, of which most of them I sang," Dolenz said in an interview with CBS 6. "But over the years I've discovered that if they know they're going to get all those big songs, you can do lots of other things. You can do deep album cuts, you can do material from other artists, or you can tell stories, and I do a bit of all that now."

Dolenz's "Stories and Songs" tour plays the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell on Tuesday, April 29. For more of the interview with Dolenz, visit the CBS6 YouTube page.

