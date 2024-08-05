School board member speaks out after former assistant superintendent's child sex abuse arrest

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A Prince George County School Board member is speaking out after the arrest of a former assistant superintendent on child sex abuse charges.

"My loyalty and duty belongs with the citizens of this community. I don’t believe silence shows transparency or confidence," Prince George County School Board member Michelle Crist posted on her personal Facebook page following the arrest of longtime educator William Barnes.

WTVR

CBS 6 broke the news of Barnes' arrest on nine felony counts relating to alleged abuse that investigators and the accuser said took place in the 1980s.

Barnes was a Prince George Schools employee at the time of the alleged crimes and continued to work for the county until his retirement last year. He served in several high-profile roles, including assistant superintendent.

Watch: Former school administrator arrested, charged with sex crimes

Former Virginia school administrator arrested, charged with sex crimes

The school system told CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French that the school board and administration took allegations of this nature very seriously and would cooperate fully with any law enforcement investigation if requested to do so.

But they have been so far unable to provide CBS 6 with emails or documents that would confirm when the board and other school leaders were first made aware of accusations against Barnes.

"Please know that I am searching for answers just as you are and will not stop until I fully understand the details and timeline for when the district was made aware of the allegations and the actions that followed," the post continued.

Barnes is due back in court on August 22.

CBS 6 6 began its investigation into the accusations against Barnes nine months prior to his arrest. CBS 6 continues to submit Freedom of Information Act requests regarding the chain of events.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Local News Community reacts after former Virginia school employee charged with sex crimes Laura French

Local News Former Virginia school administrator arrested, accused of child sex abuse Laura French