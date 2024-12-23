Emotional Michael Vick introduced as Norfolk State head football coach: 'When you cry, you care'

NORFOLK, Va. — An emotional Michael Vick was introduced Monday as the next head football coach at Norfolk State University.

"I'm going to get off this party before I start crying," Vick said at the conclusion of his remarks. "My wife would tell you, I'm a very emotional person, but when you cry you care. And this moment I'll never forget, and I appreciate y'all and I promise to make y'all proud."

Norfolk State athletic director Melody Webb said Vick was among the greatest athletes to come out of the region and that his hire will attract talented players to the school.

“I am confident that our football program will establish sustainable recruiting pipelines in the state of Virginia and across the country with this hire,” she said.

This is the first coaching job for the Newport News native who starred at Virginia Tech and was selected No. 1 overall by Atlanta in the 2001 NFL draft.

Vick later served 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to his role in a dogfighting ring.

After his release in 2009, he returned to the NFL and won AP Comeback Player of the Year with the Eagles in 2010.

He retired in 2017 and has advocated against animal cruelty while also working as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

"God has blessed me to do some amazing things in my life. Working for Fox Sports was definitely one of the pinnacles of my career. It was tough to walk away from that, but this is where I want to be," Vick said. "It wasn't the easiest decision to make. I got family that I sincerely care about, that I love. This requires a lot of change and lifestyle, but at the same time, it allows me to serve young men in my community."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

