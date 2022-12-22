Watch Now
Michael Vick buys toys for kids at Boys & Girls Club in Virginia

Posted at 12:51 PM, Dec 22, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Former football player Michael Vick is bringing holiday cheers and joy this season to the children at the Boys and Girls Club of Virginia Peninsula.

Vick used to be a club kid at the Greater Hampton Roads part of the Boys and Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula. There is also a teen center named after him there.

He asked the Newport News Sheriff’s Department to help him shop for toys for the children.

Officials say he delivered the toys to about 50 kids on Tuesday. Newly elected Newport News City Council members were also in attendance.

Boy and Girls Club officials say Vick does something for the kids every Christmas.

