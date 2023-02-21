Man identified as victim of Henrico homicide, suspect arrested

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 40-year-old man was been identified as the victim of a homicide that happened in Henrico County on Sunday night.

On Sunday just after 6 p.m., Henrico Police were called to the 2100 block of Rhudy Street at the intersection of Hargrove Avenue for a shooting.

First responders arrived at the scene and a man, identified as 40-year-old Michael Stevens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lamar Donte Ealey, 35, of Henrico County was arrested nearby and was charged with second-degree murder, the use of a firearm the commission of a felony and the possession of a firearm while a convicted felon.

Ealey is being held without bond at the Henrico County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ensor by calling (804) 501-5000. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.