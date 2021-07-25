Driver arrested for DUI in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A driver is facing a number of serious charges in a crash that killed a 28-year-old man on bicycle on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning.

Police said officers were called to the crash in the 7000 block of Hull Street Road around 3:30 a.m.

"The driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving westbound on Hull Street Road when his vehicle struck a man on a bicycle." Sgt. Stephan Rouze with Chesterfield Police said.

The bicyclist, Wilson W. Jones of Rice, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene, Rouze said.

The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Michael J. Moore of the 1300 block of Wadsworth Drive, was arrested and charged with DUI, DUI manslaughter and felony hit and run, according to Rouze.

Moore is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail, police said.

Westbound Hull Street Road between Turner Road and Pocoshock Boulevard was closed for hours Sunday as police investigated at the scene.

Rouze said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash, including anyone who may have seen Jones on his bike near Hull Street and Turner roads prior to the crash, is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

