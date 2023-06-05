Why convicted Richmond businessman Michael Hild is again asking for new trial

RICHMOND, Va. -- This time pointing the finger at his former firm’s lenders, embattled Richmond businessman Michael Hild is back on the offensive as he continues his fight to remain out of prison and overturn his criminal fraud conviction. The former Live Well Financial CEO last week filed a request for a new trial, his second such request since a jury found him guilty on all counts in 2021 for his role in a bond scheme that helped topple the once-fast-growing Chesterfield-based reverse mortgage company.

