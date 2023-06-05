Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Why convicted Richmond businessman Michael Hild is again asking for new trial

hild.png
Richmond BizSense
Former Live Well Financial CEO Michael Hild
hild.png
Posted at 7:03 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 07:03:57-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- This time pointing the finger at his former firm’s lenders, embattled Richmond businessman Michael Hild is back on the offensive as he continues his fight to remain out of prison and overturn his criminal fraud conviction. The former Live Well Financial CEO last week filed a request for a new trial, his second such request since a jury found him guilty on all counts in 2021 for his role in a bond scheme that helped topple the once-fast-growing Chesterfield-based reverse mortgage company.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone