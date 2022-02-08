Michael Hild to make case for acquittal or new trial at hearing next month

Watch
RICHMOND, Va. -- Michael Hild’s bid to overturn his criminal conviction continues – and he’ll get his day in court in the coming weeks. The embattled Richmond businessman, who was found guilty last April on all counts for his role in a bond pricing scheme that toppled his mortgage company Live Well Financial, will argue his case for either an acquittal or new trial at a hearing set for March 8. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

