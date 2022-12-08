Watch Now
Judge denies Michael Hild’s request for a new trial, upholds criminal conviction

Posted at 9:51 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 09:51:24-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Michael Hild’s bid to stay out of prison was dealt a major blow on Wednesday, as a federal judge denied the embattled Richmond businessman’s request for an acquittal or new trial and upheld his criminal conviction.

Judge Ronnie Abrams, of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, made the ruling in a 64-page opinion that came 18 months after a jury found Hild guilty of a fraud that toppled his Chesterfield-based mortgage company Live Well Financial. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSese.

