Judge denies Michael Hild’s request for a new trial, upholds criminal conviction

RICHMOND, Va. -- Michael Hild’s bid to stay out of prison was dealt a major blow on Wednesday, as a federal judge denied the embattled Richmond businessman’s request for an acquittal or new trial and upheld his criminal conviction.

Judge Ronnie Abrams, of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, made the ruling in a 64-page opinion that came 18 months after a jury found Hild guilty of a fraud that toppled his Chesterfield-based mortgage company Live Well Financial.