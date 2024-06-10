Lender wins fight for control of some Hild properties in Manchester

RICHMOND, Va. -- In a legal victory for a local lender, a handful of Manchester-area properties tied to embattled Richmond businessman Michael Hild are now in the hands of a court-appointed receiver and headed toward a sale.

Virginia Credit Union last month prevailed in its bid to put a receivership in place and gain control of five South Richmond properties owned by Church Hill Ventures, the LLC used for years by Hild and his wife Laura for their real estate holdings.

The properties in question are 1200-1206 Hull St.; 1209 Hull St.; 1213 Hull St.; 2010 Maury St.; and 1124 Bainbridge St.

