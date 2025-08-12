Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Convicted Richmond businessman Michael Hild's legal fight update

Michael Hild and his wife Laura Hild in Manchester prior to his legal troubles.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Michael Hild’s yearslong attempt to stay out of prison was dealt a blow in recent days, but his lengthy legal fight is likely to continue.

The embattled Richmond businessman was largely defeated last month in his attempt in the U.S. Court of Appeals to overturn his 2021 criminal fraud conviction or be granted a new trial related to charges on a bond pricing scheme that caused the collapse of his once-fast-growing local mortgage company, Live Well Financial. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

