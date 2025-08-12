Convicted Richmond businessman Michael Hild's legal fight update

RICHMOND, Va. -- Michael Hild’s yearslong attempt to stay out of prison was dealt a blow in recent days, but his lengthy legal fight is likely to continue.

The embattled Richmond businessman was largely defeated last month in his attempt in the U.S. Court of Appeals to overturn his 2021 criminal fraud conviction or be granted a new trial related to charges on a bond pricing scheme that caused the collapse of his once-fast-growing local mortgage company, Live Well Financial. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.