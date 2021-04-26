Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Michael Hild expected to take the stand in his fraud trial

Posted at 10:14 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 10:14:39-04

NEW YORK -- The criminal fraud trial of Richmond businessman Michael Hild is headed into its third week, building up to the crescendo of Hild taking the stand to testify in his own defense. The prospect of Hild’s expected testimony was confirmed by his attorney, Benjamin Dusing, who discussed it with the prosecution and Judge Ronnie Abrams at the end of Friday’s proceedings after the jury had left for the day. Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Learn about Donnie Glass, his food at Grisette, and his family on Eat It, Virginia! with Scott and Robey.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.