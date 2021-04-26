Michael Hild expected to take the stand in his fraud trial

NEW YORK -- The criminal fraud trial of Richmond businessman Michael Hild is headed into its third week, building up to the crescendo of Hild taking the stand to testify in his own defense. The prospect of Hild’s expected testimony was confirmed by his attorney, Benjamin Dusing, who discussed it with the prosecution and Judge Ronnie Abrams at the end of Friday’s proceedings after the jury had left for the day. Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Learn about Donnie Glass, his food at Grisette, and his family on Eat It, Virginia! with Scott and Robey.

