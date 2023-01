RICHMOND, Va. -- There are several parallels between the criminal cases of Richmond businessman Michael Hild and that of notorious crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried. Each man is charged with various degrees of financial fraud that led to the collapse and bankruptcies of their respective firms – Hild’s Chesterfield-based Live Well Financial and Bankman-Fried’s FTX. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

