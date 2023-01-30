He apologized in court. Then a judge sentenced Michael Hild to prison.

RICHMOND, Va. --By the estimation of federal prosecutors, the reverse mortgage bond scheme perpetrated by Michael Hild and others at Live Well Financial spanned nearly four years between 2015 to 2019. And in sentencing Hild on Friday at a hearing in federal court in Manhattan, Judge Ronnie Abrams latched onto that timespan, reasoning that it made sense for the duration of the disgraced CEO’s prison stint to mirror the length of the crime: 44 months. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.