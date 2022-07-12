NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A conversation about tattoos preceded a deadly July 8 shooting outside a 7-Eleven store in Newport News, according to court documents obtained by WTKR.

Divine Rahim Jackson, 28, of Newport News, shot and killed Michael Faison Jr., 24, of Newport News, according to police.

Witnesses told police the 5:30 p.m. shooting came after an altercation between the men.

Court documents revealed the initial altercation may have been over a woman.

Faison Jr. was standing outside of the 7-Eleven along the 12400 block of Warwick Boulevard when a woman exited the gas station, according to court documents.

WTKR Michael Faison Jr. was shot and killed outside a 7-Eleven in Newport News, Va.

Those documents indicated the woman turned around to talk to Faison about tattoos and gave him her phone number.

Jackson, the woman's boyfriend, saw the interaction and approached Faison.

An affidavit revealed Jackson slapped Faison twice before taking out a handgun, stepping toward Faison, and pointing the gun at him.

Faison took a step back and lifted his hands in a 'non-threatening manner,' according to the court documents.

Jackson then shot Faison.

Faison later died at a hospital.

"Me and [his] family want to know why? That's the big question right now," Faison's friend Rob Gordon told WTKR. "There's no words to describe how the situation feels."

Court documents indicated Jackson and his girlfriend ran towards the gas pumps and drove away in a black BMW.

Investigators found that car later that night and arrested Jackson at his home in Newport News.

Jackson was charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony.

“I want to thank the citizens that stayed at the scene and provided critical information to our officers and detectives about this crime and to parole officers who initially responded and worked diligently with citizens, detectives, and our forensics team to make the quick apprehension of this suspect possible,” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said. “We are also very fortunate here in Newport News to have been able to invest in technology that also assisted in making the fast arrest possible."

