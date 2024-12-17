Chesterfield County police searching for missing man, last seen Monday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police are looking for a man who was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.

Michael Evans, 56, was last seen by family yesterday at a residence in the 21000 block of Warren Avenue. Before leaving, he made comments that concerned his family and indicated he may need mental health services. Evans does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.

Evans is described as a white male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Evans’ whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom here.

