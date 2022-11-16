Body discovered in Henrico identified as missing Richmond man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police have confirmed that the dead body discovered in Henrico on November 10 is that of a missing Richmond man.

On November 10, Henrico Police were called to the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Ratcliffe Avenue for a report of the death of a person. Upon their arrival, officers found a dead man in a car in a wooded area off Walnut Avenue.

On Wednesday, Henrico Police identified the body as Michael Cooper Sr., 54, of Richmond. Cooper was reported missing to the Richmond Police Department on October 28, 2022.

When CBS 6 spoke with Cooper's family earlier this month, they said the father and grandfather "would not just vanish".

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips via the P3tips app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.