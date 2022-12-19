Watch Now
Sheriff: Man killed in Louisa shooting after approaching deputies with knife

A man died after being shot by law enforcement on Monday afternoon in Louisa County, according to the Louisa County sheriff.
Posted at 6:04 PM, Dec 19, 2022
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A man died after being shot by law enforcement on Monday afternoon in Louisa County, according to the Louisa County sheriff.

The sheriff said the shooting happened on Thacker Road around 1 p.m. on Monday. Two deputies were serving a felony warrant when they say the suspect ran from the home with a knife.

After trying to taze the suspect, deputies say he approached them twice with a knife and they opened fire, killing the man.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Michael Cline.

At the time, the deputies involved are on leave as the case is investigated.

The Sheriff Lowe said the deputies were shaken up by the shooting as was the family of the man who was killed. Lowe said it's uncertain how long this investigation will take.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

