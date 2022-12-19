Sheriff: Man killed in Louisa shooting after approaching deputies with knife

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A man died after being shot by law enforcement on Monday afternoon in Louisa County, according to the Louisa County sheriff.

The sheriff said the shooting happened on Thacker Road around 1 p.m. on Monday. Two deputies were serving a felony warrant when they say the suspect ran from the home with a knife.

After trying to taze the suspect, deputies say he approached them twice with a knife and they opened fire, killing the man.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Michael Cline.

At the time, the deputies involved are on leave as the case is investigated.

The Sheriff Lowe said the deputies were shaken up by the shooting as was the family of the man who was killed. Lowe said it's uncertain how long this investigation will take.

