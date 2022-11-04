Watch Now
Police: Driver killed after car flips multiple times on Staples Mill Road

Posted at 7:04 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 19:07:21-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 20-year-old man was killed after his car hit a median and flipped multiple times along a busy road in Henrico County Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Henrico Police said officers were called to the single-vehicle crash along Staples Mill Road west of Hungary Road just after 4:20 p.m.

Michael A Ozik, of Henrico, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The police department's Crash Team said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

"Henrico Police encourages drivers to slow down, stay alert and buckle up while operating motor vehicles on the highway," officials wrote.

Westbound Staples Mill was closed and just one one eastbound lane was open at Hungary Road while police investigated. But all lanes of the road had reopened by 6:40 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

