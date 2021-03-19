Micah 'Bam-Bamm' White is giving the community more than laughter

RICHMOND, Va. -- Micah "Bam-Bamm" White has been making people for laugh for 25 years, but now he wants to give the community more.

"I started doing comedy on March 24, 1996, at a place called Rees Lounge in Fairfield, Alabama, where the great Henry Hank Aaron was born and raised" said White.

The next stop in his journey was Richmond, to be near his dad.

"I’ll never forget my first week in Richmond. My father and stepmother were like you gotta go find a job. And what I did is that I started looking through phone books for clubs that were open to starting my own comedy night," said White.

When that didn’t pay the bills, he hopped on a plane for LA.

"I was on the road probably about 45 weeks a year, I started a comedy college in Hawaii, so I was teaching comedy in Hawaii; returned from Hawaii in 2012 and my condo flooded," said White.

Then came another move, this time to his sister in Delaware. But when The Funny Bone called with a three-night gig in Richmond, he jumped at the chance.

"I am still here," White smiled.

His 25th-anniversary family comedy show will benefit several local charities, made possible by White Box media, a new streaming company.

A portion of his proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club Metro Richmond, Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth, Backpacks of Love, the new Back in the Community the Urban League and more.

The show will feature local comics and some surprises….. "It’ll be music to your ears, how bout that."

The live comedy show is Sunday, March 28, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $14.99.

